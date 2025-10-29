Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29) after a crash involving a horsebox.

Emergency services are at the scene on the northbound carriageway between Stoke Rochford and Great Ponton.

A crash on the A1 involving a horsebox. Photo: RSM Photography

A crash on the A1 involving a horsebox. Photo: RSM Photography

It is understood three vehicles were involved - one van and two cars, one of which was towing a horsebox.

It’s unclear if any animals were inside the horsebox.

A crash on the A1 involving a horsebox. Photo: RSM Photography

A crash on the A1 involving a horsebox. Photo: RSM Photography

There are delays of about 20 minutes as a result.