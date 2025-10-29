Crash on A1 northbound between Stoke Rochford and Great Ponton involving a horsebox causes delays
Published: 15:19, 29 October 2025
Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 this afternoon (Wednesday, October 29) after a crash involving a horsebox.
Emergency services are at the scene on the northbound carriageway between Stoke Rochford and Great Ponton.
It is understood three vehicles were involved - one van and two cars, one of which was towing a horsebox.
It’s unclear if any animals were inside the horsebox.
There are delays of about 20 minutes as a result.