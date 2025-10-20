From death-defying stunts to comedy, a returning big top promises half-term thrills.

Uncle Sam’s Great American Circus is returning to its hometown, bringing a brand-new production filled with daring stunts, international performers, and live music.

The show will pitch its heated big top at Belton Lane, opposite Gonerby Memorial Hall (NG31 8PP), near Grantham, from Wednesday (October 23) to Saturday (November 2).

The circus’ 2025 show brings world-class acts and family fun to the town.

The stop marks the circus’ first visit back to Grantham in eight years, and organisers said: “This stop holds special meaning for our entire team, as it’s where our circus family is proudly based.”

Audiences can look forward to acts including Bulgaria’s Duo Valdemar with the Wheel of Death, Ukraine’s Emilia Davtyan on aerial silks, and the breathtaking Globe of Death motorcyclists.

Clowns Kika and Gaga will bring comic relief, while the live band led by Keelan Mack and Otto Europa sets the rhythm throughout the show.

“Alongside these breathtaking acts, audiences can enjoy comedy, acrobatics, and family fun suitable for all ages,” said organisers.

Performances will run twice daily, with showtimes at 5pm and 7.30pm on opening day, and varying times throughout the week, including afternoon and evening shows during half term.

A special opening day offer on Thursday, October 23, gives all seats for £8.50. Discounted prices are available with a voucher, and entry is cash only.

The box office will open on Monday, October 21, at 1pm and from then on open daily from 9.30am to 8pm.

For more information the circus can be messaged on Facebook, or called on 07768 580310.