A-level pupils at a Bingham school have been praised by their teachers following a set of top* results.

Toot Hill School and Sixth Form College, part of Nova Education Trust, has seen 31% of all its A-level grades come in at A* or A — with six youngsters achieving A* grades in every subject studied.

A further 25 pupils earned A or higher grades across all subjects, placing them among the top students nationally.

Toot Hill student Callum Wrights. Photo: Toot Hill School

One of the school’s top achievers was Callum Wright, who scored A grades in computing, maths, and physics, and said that he is “relieved and happy” to secure his choice of university.

Jess Brown said that she was “really happy and proud” of her results — an A* in sociology, and As in biology and chemistry.

“It’s been a hard journey but worth it in the end. Now [I’m] super excited to go to Leeds.”

Toot Hill student Scarlett Elms. Photo: Toot Hill School

Emily Ellis was another top achiever, with A* grades in chemistry, physics, maths, and further maths

“I’m incredibly happy with the results, and looking forward to starting astrophysics at Warwick University,” she said.

Also achieving top grades were Ysabella Openshaw, who scored A* in art, and As in business and psychology; and Scarlett Elms who achieved an A* in politics, and As in history and law.

Toot Hill student Emily Ellis. Photo: Toot Hill School

Dr Chris Eardley, headteacher, shared his pride in the students’ accomplishments: “I am incredibly proud of all that our college students have achieved during their time with us – both academically and personally.

“Their results this summer reflect not only their hard work and dedication, but also their resilience, character, and the supportive community we have here at Toot Hill.”

Beyond academic success, the trust has said that this cohort has demonstrated integrity, leadership, and compassion, with each student making a unique contribution to the life of the sixth form, leaving a lasting legacy.

Toot Hill student Ysabella Openshaw. Photo: Toot Hill School

“As they now move on to the next exciting chapter – whether that be university, apprenticeships, or employment – I have no doubt that they will go on to enjoy incredibly successful careers. We will miss them dearly, but we look forward to hearing about all that they go on to achieve,” added Dr Eardley.

Catherine Mordue, head of Toot Hill Sixth Form College, echoed this sentiment: “I could not be more proud of our students. They have excelled, embracing the ‘dare to know’ ethos of the college.

Toot Hill student Jess Brown. Photo: Toot Hill School

“Not only have they persevered and worked hard academically, but they have also left their legacy on the school and wider Bingham community through mentoring, fundraising, and outreach. We know they leave as well-rounded individuals prepared for their next steps, and we look forward to welcoming them back as alumni to share their future successes.”