A motorcyclist is challenging himself to ride 1,000 miles in 24 hours to raise money for charity.

Harley Grosvenor from Grantham will be taking on the SaddleSore 1,000 on June 20 to raise money for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The SaddleSore 1,000 is one of a series of rides that gains an entry level certification into Iron Butt Association (IBA) long distance riding, which is something Harley has always wanted to do.

Harley Grosvenor

“I've always wanted to be a member of the IBA and I believe this is the best way of becoming certified while raising life saving money and being able to ride past some beautiful sights of the UK,” said Harley.

He added: “I’m an avid motorcycle rider who just loves being out on the bike in all weathers and I have seen others complete this challenge and always have seen others complete this challenge and always wanted to push myself further.

“Also, since being involved in the pageant community with my partner I have seen so many different challenges for charity, so doing a 1,000 miles in 24 hours seemed the perfect choice for me.”

Harley is an 'avid motorcyclist'

Although Harley has had no dealings with the air ambulance service, he feels as a motorcyclist that it is important to raise funds for the service.

He added: “The air ambulance is a big part of saving lives, especially for motorcyclists involved in accidents.

“It’s evident they can make a difference in emergency situations like that.

“After finding out it’s solely reliant on donations as it receives no funding from the NHS or Government, it was the obvious choice for me.”

Harley Grosvenor

Harley feels a “little nervous” ahead of the 1,000-mile ride as he is not used to the long distances.

He said: “I’ve only ridden 300 to 400 miles in a day with plenty of stops and after speaking to those that have completed it it does seem daunting, but I can't wait.”

To prepare, Harley will be heading out on regular bike rides and increasing the distance each time to get used to the conditions.

To donate to Harley’s JustGiving page go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/harley-grosvenor-1000miles.

He added: “I have recently seen the difference raising money for charities means to them.

“So, to raise money for a cause that potentially may save my life one day, especially one that is reliant on donations to operate, it does mean a lot.”