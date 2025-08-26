A family-run business which was first established in 1825 is set to mark a major milestone — 200 years of trading.

Grantham-based Henry Bell and Co is today a market leader in the animal and pet food industry, but began its life first as a grain mill, then as a supplier of seeds and fertilisers, and a trader of cereals and pulses for the area’s farmers.

A home-grown business, Henry Bell has had the same family at the helm for four generations.

Henry Bell and Co is marking its 200th anniversary. Photo: Supplied

The current managing director, Thomas Lee, is the great-grandson of Rothwell Lee, who bought the business in 1927.

“Sometimes, it’s good to sit back and look how far you’ve come,” said Thomas.

“In our case, it’s been two whole centuries of evolution. Growing and thriving in this sector is a remarkable achievement and something we are immensely proud of. We are backed by a knowledgeable, experienced and enthusiastic team, and have embraced emerging technology and continued to nurture and refine our skills.

“Quality underpins every part of our business. It is the cornerstone of our success and the foundation on which all our products are made. We have hit this major milestone running and we’re as passionate and committed as ever to making a big difference and delivering the very best to our customers.”

In it’s 200 years, the business has seen plenty of innovation and change, supporting Henry Bell and Co become a major producer of micronised cereals, pulses, sugar beet and maize for the UK and overseas markets.

In addition to its own-label manufacturing and growing export activity, the company is a major player in the wild bird, dried pet food and horse feed sectors — and is behind popular brands including Henry Bell Wild Bird Care Collection, EquiGlo Horse Feeds, Mr Johnson’s small animal feeds, and Dog Gone Fishin’ natural fish treats which are made in the company’s factory in Cornwall.

To celebrate the company’s 200th anniversary, employees and their families are to be treated to a day out at Grantham’s outdoor activity centre, Ancaster Leisure, on September 6, complete with a hog roast and ice-creams.

A special anniversary dinner will also be held on October 23 at Belton Woods Hotel for the company’s long-standing customers and suppliers.