A toddler is the talk of a town supermarket when he visits every week with his grandmother.

Since Noah Smedley was a baby, he and his nan Sharon have been doing their weekly shop every Thursday at Asda in Grantham, where Sharon works in the clothes department.

The two-year-old has become the talk of the supermarket and even has his own Asda uniform and trolley when he visits.

Noah Smedley in his Asda uniform and with his trolley.

“I think he could be a future store manager,” said Sharon.

She added: “Every week we go for our routine shop and he takes his trolley, but I noticed we had a clothes set in the shop.

“He absolutely loves it and my colleagues love him!

“On Thursday’s I will pick him up from nursery and then we will start shopping.

“We walk in and he will get a cuddle from Betty at security and then it's off to the clothes department.

“Everyone says he is so cute and he is so well behaved. Customers will say that as well.

“It’s the best thing!”

The clothes set includes a high-visibility vest, a scanner, a green shopping basket, a name badge and some fake food items.

The set costs £12 at Asda.