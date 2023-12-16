A Grantham man is sharing his passion for sweets by selling treats online.

Chris Allen launched Skyline Candy to sell a large range of people’s favourite sweets.

He said: “I’m passionate about sweets, especially my childhood sweets.

Skyline Candy was launched during lockdown.

“One of our fondest childhood memories was going to the sweet shop and getting a mixed bag of our favourite sweets.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

“I try to bring a wide variety of old school sweets to bring back those childhood memories.”

Chris sells childhood favourites with Skyline Candy.

A top favourite for Chris is toffee bon bons.

Out of his products, his top sellers are chocolate mice, white chocolate snowies, jelly beans and lances, sometimes referred to as pencil cables.

Looking to the future, Chris hopes for Skyline Candy to “continue for many years to come” and become a one stop shop for people's sweet treat needs.

To find out about Skyline Candy, go to https://theskylinecandycompany.co.uk/.

What are your favourite childhood sweets? Let us know in the comments below.