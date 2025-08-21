A Bingham secondary school is celebrating it’s best ever set of GCSE results, with pupils securing top grades in many subjects.

Toot Hill School has recorded its strongest set of year 11 results — across GCSEs and vocational qualifications — with over half of the pupils to continue their education at it’s college.

Headteacher, Chris Eardley, said: “We are incredibly proud of our year 11 students at Toot Hill School, part of Nova Education Trust, for their outstanding GCSE and vocational results this year. These young people live and breathe our core values of belonging, excellence and opportunity.

Lydia Bevis, who secured six grade 9s, and her family. Photo: Supplied

“They have achieved our best ever GCSE results. 87% of students achieved at least a grade 4 in both English and maths, with 68% securing grade 5s or higher in both of these subjects — a testament to their hard work and determination.

“More importantly, our students are kind, well-rounded individuals who we know will go on to succeed in whatever path they choose. We are especially delighted that over half of them will be joining our outstanding college in September — we can’t wait to see all they will achieve in the next stage of their journey.

Martha Stevens secured seven grade 9s and three grade 8s. Photo: Supplied

Head pupil Chloe Wong secured eight 9s in her GCSEs. Photo: Supplied

“None of this success would be possible without the unwavering commitment of our staff, parents, carers and governors. Securing excellence is always a team effort, and we are truly grateful for the support that surrounds our students every step of the way.”

Among those who secured top grades were head pupil Chloe Wong who secured eight 9s in her subjects; Lydia Bevis, whose results included six grade 9s; and Jack Auda, who secured three 9s and the rest grade 8s.

Martha Stevens’ hard work paid off with seven 9s and three 8s, and Amy Clayton’s results were 9s across the board.

Amy Clayton achieved 9s across the board. Photo: Supplied

Jack Auda secured three grade 9s and the rest grade 8s. Photo: Supplied

Toot Hill pupils have achieved the school's best ever GCSE results, including Lydia Bevis who earned six 9s. Photo: Supplied

Izzy Sheldon, head of year 11 at the school, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with the year group and we are very proud of the results they have achieved. Students have shown outstanding levels of resilience and determination, and their hard work is reflected in their results.

“We wish the year group every success with their next steps, I have no doubt they have very bright futures ahead of them. I would also like to thank parents and carers for their continued support over the last five years, these results wouldn't be possible without your support.”