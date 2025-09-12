A Conservative group of councillors will put forward three motions next week in a bid to address their concerns around asylum seekers — but they have been accused of merely 'pouring petrol on the flames'.

The suggestions will be put forward by the deputy leader of the Conservative group at South Kesteven District Council, Coun Sarah Trotter - but the leader, Coun Ashley Baxter, has already said he is 'disappointed' and feels the Tories are provoking community tensions rather than looking for practical solutions.

Sarah Trotter. Photo: Supplied

Councillors will discuss the motions at a meeting on Thursday, September 18. The suggestions aim to pre-empt a policy they think might happen but isn’t currently proposed.

The first motion calls for there to be district-wide regulation of House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) to ensure that these properties have to go through the full planning process.

South Kesteven District Council. Photo LDRS

The Conservative group said that five HMOs were approved in Grantham in August and they argue that there is a risk that the government could use them to house asylum seekers.

The second motion calls for planning laws to be used to ensure that residents have a say in land use changes.

The group says this is in response to the unauthorised change of use of a hotel in Epping to house asylum seekers by Epping Forest District Council.

The third motion calls on the district council to address fears of tenants experiencing unexpected evictions.

The motion urges for proactive measures to ensure that private accommodation is kept to a safe and high standard and for enhanced support measures to protect residents’ rights.

Coun Trotter, who represents the Lincrest ward, said: “Many of our residents are now concerned that, regardless of what happens with asylum hotels, people are asking where else will be commandeered by the government for asylum seekers to be housed and that is why we’re one step ahead by addressing issues around HMOs and privately rented accommodation.

“The Labour government has a failed asylum policy allowing a massive backlog to build up but it’s not right that the weakness of our government should impose pressures on some of our most vulnerable residents.

“It is precisely because politicians have shrugged their shoulders and wrung their hands that we now have the situation we have where residents feel they are not allowed to criticise the government’s asylum policy.

“Of course, the worst hit by this lack of leadership are all the legal immigrants who have worked hard to get jobs here, integrate with our community, set up businesses and done the right thing while they watch others skip the queue, often as a result of people trafficking, extortion and brutality.”

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Ashley Baxter. Photo LDRS

Coun Baxter (Ind), who represents Market Deeping and West Deeping, said: “I am very disappointed that Conservative councillors at county and district level have jumped on this particular bandwagon.

“Rather than defusing community tension, they have chosen to pour petrol on the flames. At South Kesteven, we celebrate our diverse communities and welcome the contributions of legal migrants from all over the world.

“We have at least three councillors who were born overseas and their commitment to our shared aspirations is unquestionable. We all want to ‘stop the boats’.

“The only people who don’t are the human traffickers who profit from this evil trade. However, the recent displays of violence, nationalism and vandalism, whipped up by the far-right, are an affront to our British values of respect and tolerance.

“Local Conservatives should have more self-respect and should be seeking practical solutions.”