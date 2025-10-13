Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said she doesn’t believe polls which predict Reform will take all bar one Lincolnshire seat at the next General Election.

The Conservatives have dominated the county for decades, with some of the safest Tory seats in the country to be found here — but the party has already lost the county council to Reform.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch visits Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, Margaret Thatcher's former school. She is pictured in a science classroom Photo: LDRS

The party leader visited Grantham today (October 13) to mark 100 years since the late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was born in the town.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that a Reform victory was “absolutely not” guaranteed.

“We set out at our conference new policies which we’ve taken a lot of time to work out how they will be delivered,” the leader of the opposition said.

“Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights – something we now have to do, not want to do – will be critical for securing our borders.

“We’re the only party that has both the competence and courage to deliver stronger borders and a stronger economy that the company is looking for.”

The Margaret Thatcher statue. Photo: LDRS

The latest YouGov poll predicted that Reform will be the largest party at the next election – sweeping most of the East Midlands – but could lack the numbers for an overall majority.

If the results were replicated at the ballot box, Reform would take every Lincolnshire seat barring Rutland and Stamford.

Reform UK’s Lincolnshire leadership says the poll proves that Britain wants change, although Tory councillors have pointed out there is still up to four years before the next election.

The Iron Lady led the party to three General Election wins during her decade in power as the first female Prime Minister.

Thatcher Fest begins today in Grantham to mark her legacy, which is still divisive today.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School, where Thatcher was Head Girl, will be holding a public screening of The Iron Lady, staring Meryl Streep.