The most extreme, heart stopping and muddiest challenge is coming to the UK for the first time.

The World’s Toughest Mudder is coming to Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, on June 28 and 29.

The challenge sees brave participants take part in a gruelling 24-hour challenge tackling hills, deep mud and punishing obstacles.

Could you take part in the World's Toughest Mudder?

It is 24 hours of continuous five-mile loops with steep climbs and quad-burning descents that will test endurance, as well as forest trails and uneven ground testing agility and precision.

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder said: “World’s Toughest Mudder is the peak of OCR.

“It’s not just tough, it’s a relentless assault on the senses over a gruelling 24 hours that will test participants to the limit.

“Having seen how spectacular this event has been worldwide, we are delighted to be bringing it to the UK and answer the demand from our loyal mudders.

“The stage is set. The stakes have never been higher. It’s the biggest Tough Mudder event to land on UK shores, see you at the start line.”

Along the route, those taking on the challenge will be fully equipped with what they need to keep them going as there will be food trucks, music, event announcers and a full race centre.

Cash prizes are also on offer, as first place solo and relay teams will take home $5,000, second place will win $2,500 and third place will win $1,000.

Those who complete the 24-hour course will be awarded a finisher’s medal, a World’s Toughest Mudder headband, distance patches for every milestone and a commemorative t-shirt.

Tough Mudder has previously been held at Belvoir Castle. Two LincsOnline reporters also took part in the challenge in 2023 to raise money for charity.

Anyone who would like to take part or find out more can go to https://toughmudder.co.uk/events/worlds-toughest-mudder/.