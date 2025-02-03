A town ambassador has supported two new business openings.

District Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind), ambassador for Grantham Town Council, was welcomed to the opening of two new shops in the George Shopping Centre last week.

These shops were Cameron’s Crafts and Funky Soaps.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan at the opening of Funky Soaps

Coun Morgan said: “Good luck to Robert and Kerry of Cameron’s Crafts, who sell bespoke clothing and gifts, which can be personalised to any specification by Robert and Kerry.

“Directly opposite is Funky Soaps, opened by Karen, Mike and Simon.

Robert and Kerry Cameron, owner of Cameron's Crafts.

“The majority of items including fabulous soaps and wax melts are handmade on site by the family.

“Candles, aromatherapy oils and fragrance sticks are also available.

“They also sell a range of limited edition household items such as lamps and wicker baskets.

“It is important that we back our retailers who have made such a financial and emotional commitment to our town.”