A town centre bank will be closing because it only has 11 regular customers.

Barclays have confirmed it will be closing its Grantham branch in the High Street on Wednesday, April 17.

The decision to close comes as “visits to branches continue to fall”, said a spokesperson for Barclays.

Barclays in High Street, Grantham.

If customers wish to visit a branch, the nearest will now be Nottingham, a drive of over 20 miles.

The spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, with the majority of people preferring to bank online, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

“This is reflected in Grantham, where we are delivering new ways to support our customers and the community with options for those who need in-person services.”

“In Grantham, we plan to open a Barclays Local – a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

“We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed.”

The Barclays closure comes after the Halifax branch, also in the High Street, closed its doors in November of last year.

Customers will be able to do everyday transactions at the Post Office at 49-51 High Street, Grantham.

In January last year, Barclays also announced it would be closing its branches in Stamford.

