Blooming brilliant prizes have been handed out this week to the businesses that brightened up Grantham.

Earlier this year, South Kesteven District Council which offered two half whisky barrel pavement planters to interested town centre businesses for the businesses to fill and nurture as part of the initiative.

Judges of Grantham in Bloom have now surprised the competition winners this week to hand them their prizes.

SKDC Judges, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, Cllr Paul Stokes and Karen Whitfield, Assistant Director for Leisure, Culture, and Place (right) present first prize to Claire Carrington of The Olive Tree.

First place was awarded to the art, homeware and gifts shop The Olive Tree, where olive trees formed the centrepiece of colourful floral designs.

Second place went to mobility aids company Prime Comfort where a greenery archway was created spanning the planters for customers to walk through.

Notions Antiques Centre was awarded third place for their red, white and blue-themed nod to the VE Day celebrations.

The 24 applicants that entered Grantham in Bloom represented a diverse range of businesses from bakeries to galleries, florists to sweet shops and banks and building societies to boutiques, with SKDC deputy leader and portfolio holder for leisure and culture, Cllr Paul Stokes and assistant director for leisure, culture and place Karen Whitfield judging their endeavours.

Judges SKDC Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, Cllr Paul Stokes (left) and Karen Whitfield, Assistant Director for Leisure, Culture, and Place (right) present second place to the Prime Comfort team of, second left to second right, Andrew Smith, Manager Clare Clark, Emma Lowe, Anita Asken and Philippa Brown.

The first-place prize winner was awarded £100 in vouchers while second and third both received £50.

Claire Carrington, owner of The Olive Tree, said: “I am genuinely surprised and delighted. There were some great entries.

“Taking part was a demonstration that we care about our space, our town.

“The competition has made such a difference to the Grantham High Street. The planters have been admired by so many people.”

Prime Comfort had its water supply adapted so they could have a hose to keep the planters properly watered.

SKDC Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, Cllr Paul Stokes, accompanied by fellow judge Karen Whitfield, Assistant Director for Leisure, Culture, and Place (right) presents third place to Sharon Checkley of Notions Antiques Centre.

A delighted Anita Asken, who had the idea for an archway, said: “I really wanted to encourage wildlife and we’ve had beautiful dragonflies and lots of bees.”

Sharon Checkley, of Notions Antiques Centre, said she had enjoyed taking part and that the contest had added interest to the high street.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing all of the entries around the town centre and the colour that they’ve brought,” she said.

Cllr Stokes said: “When you try something new, you hope but don’t necessarily expect, but our proud businesses really engaged in this initiative and shared in our aspirations for Grantham. We’ll look to harness that pride going forward.

“It was truly heart-warming to see the delight on the faces of our winners and hear of the hard work and dedication they put into this competition.

“We chose a first, second and third with difficulty from a strong field of fantastic entries, but it could be argued Grantham itself is the overall winner.”

Entrants have been invited to keep hold of their planters to create Christmas-themed displays.