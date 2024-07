A clothes shop is closing.

Bonmarche in High Street, Grantham, is set to close.

LincsOnline has not received an official comment from the retailer, however a customer services representative confirmed that the Grantham store would be closing.

Bonmarche in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

It is unknown when it will close and how many jobs will be lost.

There are also branches in Spalding and Boston.