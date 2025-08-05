Three town centre properties with office and function space are on sale for just over £200,000.

Marketed on Rightmove by Newton Fallowell, the site - comprising Unit 1 and 2 St John’s Court and 90 Commercial Road in Grantham—is listed with a guide price of £225,000.

According to the marketers, the properties, which sit behind the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses off Brewery Hill, have all units currently let and bring in around £31,000 a year in rent.

The front of the site, which sits close to Grantham town centre. Photo: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

The freehold includes three commercial units over three storeys, including a basement, totalling over 11,000sqft.

It is described as a “fantastic investment opportunity” with strong income potential and further development options.

The basement, currently used for storage, could suit other uses, subject to planning, while a private courtyard at the front offers off-street parking for tenants and visitors.

A function room forms part of the current layout of the property. Photo: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

Photos show function and office rooms in use.

The building is a short walk from Grantham’s train station and high street, offering easy access to shops, cafés and essential amenities.

It benefits from direct rail links to London and proximity to the A1, which Newton Fallowell says makes it “highly attractive to both residents and commuters”.

A spacious ground floor area offering flexible potential use. Photo: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

One of the first-floor offices currently in use. Photo: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

Office space inside one of the three self-contained units. Photo: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

The basement is currently used for storage but could support other uses, subject to planning. Photo: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

The property sits next to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Commercial Road. Photo: Rightmove/Newton Fallowell

They promote Grantham’s “mix of traditional charm and modern convenience, with a wide array of shops, cafés, restaurants, schools and healthcare facilities”.

Belton House, Woolsthorpe Manor and a strong community make it “a sought-after spot for stable returns,” say Newton Fallowell.