A town is set to bloom for the launch of a new competition.

South Kesteven District Council is launching Grantham in Bloom.

Planters are being installed ahead of the competition launch, thanks to £5,000 from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund.

Grantham's High Street

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind), said: “We have seen this success of community contests elsewhere in the district.

“This initiative complements our wide-ranging efforts to make the town of Grantham even more attractive to visitors and to local residents.”

In Bloom competitions have previously been run in and surrounding areas of the district, including Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings, Uppingham, and Oakham.

It is a free-to-enter competition for town centre retailers and businesses.

Existing and new shops, offices or pub displays are also welcome to enter.

There are a limited number of free 30-inch planters being made available to kick-start the process for businesses.

Businesses that wish to take part and get two free planters in April can email granthamevents@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Premises that take part must have sufficient space outside without causing an obstruction.

Those who enter will also have to provide their own compost, maintain and replant throughout the year.