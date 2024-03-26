Grantham’s town centre is changing, and there are plenty of new businesses opening their doors to customers.

There has been an influx of new businesses either opening or already opened.

Here are just some of those we found on a wander along the town’s High Street.

The former Grantham Journal office is now a barbers and mobility store. | Image: Nicola Irwin

Haircuts and mobility aids: John's Hair for Men & Protec Mobility open doors

The former Grantham Journal offices have become the new home for John’s Hair for Men and the Protec Mobility store.

John has been based on London Road for the last 24 years, offering haircuts alongside the sale of mobility scooters and other aids for the less abled.

The doors first opened on Thursday, May 4, 2000, and since then, the business has gone from strength to strength.

More stories like this delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

Now in a new location, in a building he owns, John is hoping to continue that business where he aims to make customers feel welcome, including a laugh and chat alongside his other services.

Pendulum Gaming opened its doors earlier this month.

Pendulum Gaming joins Grantham's Gaming scene with new store

Earlier this month, we reported how gaming store and community hub Dice Cavern Games had relocated from its Westgate home to 62 Welby Street after four and a half years.

However, it seems the former premises won’t stop being a place for those with a passion for games and cards to go, as Pendulum Gaming has opened a store in its place.

Pendulum opened its doors on March 9 and, according to its website, offers “the perfect place to chill, play, and connect”.

Included in its repertoire are Trading Card games such as Pokemon, D&D games, and similar, and collectible figures.

The venue also hosts a number of tournaments on a daily basis.

The planned location for Westgate Bakery.

Westgate Bakery: A fresh addition to Grantham's Market Place?

There are plans for a new bakery according to applications to South Kesteven District Council.

Adebola Adeshina has applied for a premise licence for 28 Market Place, with the premises named Westgate Bakery.

The licence seeks permission to play recorded music indoors from Monday to Sunday, 8am-11pm, and for the supply of alcohol on the premises from Monday to Sunday, 11am-10.30pm.

According to Rightmove, the former nightclub and bar has been removed from the listings by the estate agent, last being listed as “under offer”.

According to the council’s planning portal, no objections have been made to the licensing consultation.

Gajab restaurant hopes to open in Spring.

Global flavours await: Gajab restaurant set to open in Grantham

A new restaurant hopes to bring international cuisine from across the world to Grantham.

Gajab will be opening in Spring 2024 at 14 The George Shopping Centre, replacing the former Taj Mahal buffet lounge.

According to the company’s Facebook page, the restaurant will bring “a tasty eclectic fusion cuisine from every corner of the globe”.

Alongside this will be a variety of cocktails, fresh salads, and other refreshments.

What new businesses have you seen in Grantham? What are you looking forward to seeing open, or what would you like to open? Let us know in the comments below.