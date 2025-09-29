A town college is set to train Britain’s next table tennis stars after launching a new elite youth programme.

Grantham College is partnering with Table Tennis England to launch the GB Youth Academy, offering the nation’s top young players a chance to combine education with elite training.

Opening in February 2026, the academy will provide coaching, sparring, and specialist support to around 10 athletes annually.

Gavin Evans, Director of Performance Development at Table Tennis England, pictured ahead of the launch of the GB Youth Academy at Grantham College. Photo: Table Tennis England

Gavin Evans, Director of Performance Development at Table Tennis England, said: “This is about taking the very best young talents in the country, bringing them into a central environment with world-class coaching and support services to produce medals on the world stage.

“It’s always been the missing piece, I feel, in table tennis in Britain, having somewhere that’s a formal partnership, where we’re able to offer full-time accommodation, education and training.

“Grantham College has a strong history of creating top table tennis players, and we’re excited to see where this partnership goes.”

The academy will cater to 12–18-year-olds, assessed on technical and physical standards.

Successful applicants will commit to over 20 hours of training each week, with progression carefully monitored by a dedicated head coach.

Claire Temprell, vice principal of Grantham College, added: “By combining the GB Youth Academy with our established Table Tennis Academy, we are giving young athletes the chance to achieve incredible things for their country.”

An Open Day on Saturday, 29 November, will let players, parents, and coaches explore the College’s facilities, meet staff, and learn about both academies.

Registration details will be released soon.