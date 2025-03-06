A town council by-election will run alongside mayoral and county council elections.

Grantham Town Council announced in a meeting on Wednesday (March 5) that a by-election to replace former councillor Stacey Cunnington for the St Vincent’s ward will take place on May 1, alongside the Lincolnshire County Council and mayoral elections.

Stacey announced last month she would be resigning from her position on the town council due to her “busy lifestyle”.

Grantham Guildhall.

In the meeting on Wednesday, town council chairperson Marie Reid presented three options to councillors on the decision for polling cards to be used in the by-election.

These options were:

• Option one - request poll cards are issued and combined with the county council and mayoral elections, meaning the candidate would be named at the top of a polling card for people in the St Vincent’s ward. For this option, the council would be charged one third of the election cost for the St Vincent’s ward only.

• Option two - not request poll cards, meaning the town council election would not be referenced at the top of the card, but at the bottom of the document. The council would not be charged for this.

• Option three - send out its own poll cards. In the event of a contested county council and mayoral elections, the council would be charged a forecast of printing and postage costs.

Councillor John Morgan (Dem Ind) said he thought it was “very important” the town council had poll cards, suggesting option one would be best.

He said that last year people told him that by placing the by-election on the bottom that they “could not see it”.

The decision was carried by councillors to choose option one for the by election.