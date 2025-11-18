Children are being invited to showcase their festive creativity in a new colouring competition organised by a town council.

The Grantham Town Council initiative aims to bring families together while celebrating the holiday season.

Prizes include a range of festive goodies purchased from local businesses, offering winners both a creative reward and a taste of the town’s seasonal spirit.

Children’s designs will decorate the Town Parlour Christmas tree.

In addition to judging, selected entries will decorate the Town Parlour Christmas tree, giving participants the chance to see their artwork displayed publicly.

Coun Elvis Stooke, chairman of the leisure and culture committee, praised the competition, saying: “This is a fantastic idea that was brought to the committee by our very own town clerk, Chloe Goswell.

“For me, it’s about involving everyone in the community, and this competition does just that. I personally look forward to seeing many of the designs that will come forward in the next few weeks.

“This competition will hopefully bring families together, which is partly what Christmas is about.”

The council encourages children of all ages to take part and enjoy a creative start to the Christmas celebrations.

Participants can download a Christmas-themed colouring sheet from the Grantham Town Council office or local youth centre.

Completed entries should be submitted to the collection box at The Parlour, The Guildhall, St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

All submissions must be received by 5pm on Saturday, December 13.