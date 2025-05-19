A town council chairman has said the authority “achieved a lot” in its formation year but “there’s a lot of work ahead”.

Grantham Town Council held its first annual general meeting on Thursday night, where councillor Marie Reid (Ind) was re-elected as chairman.

Coun Reid took over from Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) in January, and thanked him at the meeting, as well as all the councillors, clerks, and family and friends who had supported them.

From left, deputy ambassador Coun Bruce Wells, council chairman Coun Marie Reid, vice chairman Coun Elvis Stooke and ambassadaor Coun Wayne Hasnip. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“By working together we have made a difference and we can be proud of our achievements,” she said.

“However, we have a lot to do in the coming years and we must all be prepared,” she added, noting in particular the impact of devolution and any subsequent local government reorganisation.

“I've been honoured to be your chairman for the last four months, and I look forward to the coming year, whatever that brings,” said Coun Reid.

Outgoing ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan hands over the reins to Coun Wayne Hasnip. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Coun Elvis Stooke (Ind) was voted in as her vice-chairman, taking over from Coun Paddy Perry (Ind), who was also nominated to stay in position but lost following a vote.

Coun Wayne Hasnip (Ind) will take over from Coun Charmaine Morgan (Ind) as the new town ambassador.

A brief debate was held as to whether the civic function should return to the chairman to be mayor, but this was rejected at this time to enable the business and civic functions to remain separate.

The ambassador role was created for civic duties after the first town council election in 50 years last May, because legally parish councils cannot have a separate chairman and a mayor.

Then chairman Coun Tim Harrison declined the mayoral role due to other commitments.

Handing over the reins to Coun Hasnip, Coun Morgan said it had been “an incredible year”, with a variety of community, scout and military events, among others.

“It’s shown me how wonderful our community is, and I’ve been so proud to represent our town council,” she said.

She praised councillors she had seen at events.

Coun Hasnip said it was an “honour” to serve as ambassador.

“When I got elected, a resident told me to go and make a difference, and for a person with a disability that is such kind words and wisdom.

“Throughout my life, I have fought through adversity to achieve, and I feel I want to be in the public eye and serve my community with pride.

“My family was so proud of my achievements and accomplishments when I got elected, and even more so when I was elected as your deputy ambassador.

“If you keep trusting me, I'll carry out the role as ambassador even better, as I've now got more confidence and self-esteem.”

Coun Hasnip’s deputy will be councillor Bruce Wells (Ind).

Grantham Town Council struggled to fill its planning committee at the meeting on Thursday.

Committees aimed for 10 members; 13 joined finance but only three volunteered for planning.

A vote removed the limit for finance, and planning later met quorum after more volunteers.

The next meeting of the full council is pencilled in for Thursday, June 19.