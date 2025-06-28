The sounds of top pop acts are to bring the party to a one-day festival extravaganza.

Oasis tribute act Oasish, Spice Girls act Wannabe, Dua Lipa tribute Levitate, Fleetwood Mac act Fleetwood Mad, and ZZ Top and Status Quo tribute act ZZ Quo are among the line-up for one of the highlights of Bingham’s entertainment calendar.

The town’s BFest is back for it’s ninth year on July 12, promising an exceptional line-up spread across two dynamic stages.

Bingham BFest 2025.

Alongside the tribute acts, will be band The Moderators bringing their ska sound; Loose Joints DJs Alex Traska and Rob Soulfood with a mix of house, discoboogie, balearic, yacht rock, soul, jazz-fusion, and funk; Nottingham singer EvieM; powerhouse performer Tiggs; grunge rockers B-Side; alt rock duo One Last Mission; the groovy Filter Sequence; vocal coach Beccy Burgess and her rising vocal stars Bella, Jasmine, Alex, and Querida; and blues act Real 45s.

BFest will be held at Bingham Town Sports Club, with easy access via trains to Bingham Station and bus routes.

The festival is suitable for the whole family, promising a lively community atmosphere, and will also have refreshments on sale from the bar and street food vendors.

The festival’s profit supports the sports club and its football and cricket players.

BFest is sponsored by Go Sing Takeaway, as headline sponsor, alongside Farrell Distribution, Lilypad Designs, Polygrahics, C Harrisson Trees and Landscapes, and Total Reclaims Demolition.