A friend told me the other day that she was giving up using a certain, very large online retailer for Lent (we all know the one), writes Michelle Wright of Grantham Business Club.

That’s quite a big deal, life is so much easier when you can press a button and the familiar brown parcel arrives the next day. And we all do it because it’s convenient and it’s cheap. But where’s the joy? And how many times has the item arrived and it’s not what you wanted?

This friend is currently renovating a house so she will need to source various items locally and you might wonder how she will do that because there’s nothing in Grantham, right? Well, I beg to differ. Amongst the big names we have numerous, fabulous independents – interiors, clothes, jewellers, toys, gaming, wedding & occasion wear, music, florists, and lots more without even mentioning the hair & beauty and the endless eating and drinking options.

Grantham businesses

The people who own these businesses work tirelessly to bring something different or unique, and the difference with buying from them is that you are buying from a person, not a massive machine, and you get the personal touch through their advice and guidance and no need to wait or pay for delivery! You can see and touch the item you want or try it on, and you will probably find something that you wouldn’t be able to find somewhere else.

Grantham Business Club has set up a branch of the club dedicated to retailers and businesses in the town centre so that they can work together to create something for Grantham people that is great, so we don’t hear that phrase about there being nothing here anymore. There is also the opportunity for the businesses to learn from each other and discover available funding and free courses. The group meet every second Thursday of the month at 5.30pm at The Tap. There is always room for more so check out the website for more details. The next meeting is on Thursday, April 11.