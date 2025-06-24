A town has marked the start of Armed Forces Week with a flag-raising ceremony to honour military personnel past and present.

Monday’s event on St Peter’s Hill in Grantham brought together groups to honour the Armed Forces.

Attendees included the Royal British Legion, Merchant Navy, Royal Navy, scouts, cadets, veterans and civic leaders.

The Armed Forces flag is raised to mark the start of Armed Forces Week. Photo: SKDC

Chairman of South Kesteven District Council, Ian Selby (Ind), opened the ceremony by thanking local cadets and highlighting the value of Britain’s Armed Forces.

“Our flag-raising ceremony is an opportunity for us to come together to recognise and celebrate the wonderful service provided by our regular and reservist soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines, past and present, and the families that have supported them,” he said.

“It is so important that we continue to recognise and show appreciation for the Armed Forces.”

King’s School Combined Cadet Force member Samy Almerie plays the Last Post during the ceremony. Photo: SKDC

Lt Col Duncan Lowe, head of Grantham’s Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, thanked supporters and personnel.

“This flag represents our Armed Forces past, present and future,” he said.

“It symbolises courage, commitment and the unbreakable bond between those who serve and the communities that serve them.

The Armed Forces flag flying above St Peter’s Hill to honour service personnel past and present. Photo: SKDC

“To this community, thank you for your support, for your kindness to our serving families and for never forgetting those who wear the uniform.”

Father Stuart Cradduck of St Wulfram’s Church offered a prayer of thanksgiving, while Royal British Legion representative Lynne Mackay read from the Poem for the Fallen.

Cadets Oliver Wix and Tiwa Tinvoye raised the flag, with the Last Post and Reveille played by fellow cadet Samy Almerie.