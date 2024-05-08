Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Section of River Witham in Grantham’s Wyndham Park turns red

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:44, 08 May 2024

A section of a town river has turned red.

A section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park in Grantham appears to be red.

The river was pictured by Roger Mortiss earlier today (Wednesday, May 8).

The River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be red. Photo: RSM Photography
The River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be red. Photo: RSM Photography

Last year, the same part of the river turned a bright shade of green as a result of a dye used by organisations such as the Environment Agency to trace hidden pathways in sewers.

The River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be red. Photo: RSM Photography
The River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be red. Photo: RSM Photography
A section of the river has turned red. Photo: RSM Photography
A section of the river has turned red. Photo: RSM Photography
A section of the river has turned red. Photo: RSM Photography
A section of the river has turned red. Photo: RSM Photography
It is unknown why the river is red. Photo: RSM Photography
It is unknown why the river is red. Photo: RSM Photography

Anglian Water has been contacted for further details.

Environment Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE