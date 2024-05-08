Section of River Witham in Grantham’s Wyndham Park turns red
Published: 15:44, 08 May 2024
A section of a town river has turned red.
A section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park in Grantham appears to be red.
The river was pictured by Roger Mortiss earlier today (Wednesday, May 8).
Last year, the same part of the river turned a bright shade of green as a result of a dye used by organisations such as the Environment Agency to trace hidden pathways in sewers.
Anglian Water has been contacted for further details.