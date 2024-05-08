A section of a town river has turned red.

A section of the River Witham in Wyndham Park in Grantham appears to be red.

The river was pictured by Roger Mortiss earlier today (Wednesday, May 8).

The River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be red. Photo: RSM Photography

Last year, the same part of the river turned a bright shade of green as a result of a dye used by organisations such as the Environment Agency to trace hidden pathways in sewers.

The River Witham in Wyndham Park, Grantham, appears to be red. Photo: RSM Photography

A section of the river has turned red. Photo: RSM Photography

A section of the river has turned red. Photo: RSM Photography

It is unknown why the river is red. Photo: RSM Photography

Anglian Water has been contacted for further details.