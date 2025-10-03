A £55,000 resurfacing project will begin later this month.

Castlegate in Grantham will be closed for resurfacing from Monday, October 20, as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s ongoing efforts to improve the town’s road network.

The works, expected to finish on Tuesday, October 28, will take place nightly between 7pm and 6am.

The resurfacing will cover the stretch from the south of Church Street up to the Avenue Road junction. Photo: Google Streetview

Kyra Nettle, county highways manager, said: “Resurfacing these roads is the latest part of the ongoing improvements in Grantham.

“Because of the nature of the works, a road closure will be in place for the duration of the programme.

“Delays may be possible and there will be no parking on Castlegate from 6pm each day.”

A signed diversion route will guide drivers via Church Street, Swinegate, B1174 and Avenue Road, and vice versa.

The council has committed approximately £55,000 to complete the works, promising an immediate improvement to road conditions for local traffic.

Kyra added: “We will do everything possible to reduce the impact of the works with machinery being turned off when not in use and all equipment fitted with sound limiters.

“I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding whilst we deliver these improvements.”