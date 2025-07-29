An iconic landmark takes centre stage in a singer's new music video.

Dzulie-S, the stage name of 37-year-old Julie Podvorska, filmed her latest original song, Можно мне (translated as May I), inside the historic St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

The Lithuanian-born artist, who has lived in Grantham for nearly 20 years, praised the church’s beauty and thanked staff, including Anthony Fletcher.

The video, released in mid-July, pairs haunting vocals with the church’s serene atmosphere and architectural detail, including a 100-year-old piano once used by Russian composers.

“St Wulfram’s Church has such beautiful architecture, and the people working there were so friendly. I want to say a big thank you to them,” said Dzulie-S.

“My intention is to share both my music and the beauty of this historic location with a wider audience. I believe people will appreciate the combination of original composition and the visual serenity of St Wulfram’s.”

She said the song reflects “feelings, hopes and tenderness,” and thanked her team – Mindaugas, Irena and Patrick.

“I’m always happy to share Grantham in my videos,” she said. “I want people to know more about this town.”

The project follows a 2024 release in which she performed a cover of Angelica Agurbash’s I Will Be Living for You, filmed around the town’s streets and landmarks.

In that video, she described Grantham as a “beautiful little town” full of “wonderful people, culture and intelligence”.

Looking ahead, Dzulie-S is already preparing a new project with Grantham School of Dancing.

Rehearsals begin in August ahead of a mid-September shoot.