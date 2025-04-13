A salon celebrating its 10th anniversary is preparing to open a new chapter with a move to bigger premises.

Prestige Hair and Beauty, founded by award-winning brow technician Louise Haylock, will relocate to 9 High Street in Grantham next month after outgrowing its current base in Castlegate.

Louise said: “We’ve moved from our other premises due to growth.

Town salon celebrates 10 years with move to new location. Image: Supplied.

“We have vastly outgrown Castlegate and this is why we are moving to the high street but the new location is also important for us.”

The business, which began as a dream 10 years ago in January, continues to expand with an increasing team and growing demand for both hair and beauty services.

Louise confirmed that the Castlegate premises will remain open until May 3 while renovation work continues at the new site.

‘Blessed’ team marks 10 years with new salon and fresh plans. Image: Supplied.

The team hopes to welcome customers to the new salon from the second week of May and is planning a launch weekend to celebrate.

Prestige has earned recognition over the years, including a shortlist spot for Brow Technician of the Year at the UK Hair Awards in 2023 and a regional win at the English Nails Brows Lashes Awards in 2022.

More treatments and services will be introduced at the new salon, reflecting the business’s steady evolution.

Louise added: “I’m blessed to have such a great team & clients to support us every step of the way.”