A hair salon has benefitted from improvements and repairs to its Grade II listed premises thanks to an injection of council funding.

Blu Salon on Needham Street, Bingham, was able to improve its customer experience after receiving an allocation from Rushcliffe Borough Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The upgrades include a state-of-the-art energy-efficient Aquaflow water heating system which has been designed specifically for salon environments.

Left to right: Blu Salon managing director Lisa Daws, and Rushcliffe Borough Council’s deputy leader Abby Brennan, at Blu Bingham on Needham Street. Photo: Rushcliffe Borough Council.

The site has also seen repair and restoration of its windows that required repainting and the installation of new double-glazing units to improve insulation and maintain the building’s historical integrity.

Managing director, Lisa Daws, said: “The Aquaflow system has transformed our salon’s efficiency, client experience and energy usage.

“It provides a consistent, high-pressure hot water supply to multiple basins simultaneously, eliminating fluctuations in temperature.

“This means our clients now enjoy a more comfortable, seamless experience. For our stylists, the improved water pressure and stability mean they can work more efficiently without the frustration of temperature drops or interruptions.

“It reduces heat loss and cutting down on excessive energy consumption. This not only lowers our running costs but also aligns with our commitment to sustainability.

“We are incredibly grateful for the funding that made this upgrade possible and excited to see the long-term benefits it brings to our salon.”

Deputy council leader, Abby Brennan, said: “It’s heartening to see a business able to benefit operationally from UKSPF funding and at the same time ensure this wonderfully restored grade II listed building can maintain its historical look and feel.”