In 1736 the Stamford Mercury reported 'To be SOLD, To the best Bidder, (by the Assignees under a Commission of Bankruptcy awarded against John Osbourne the younger late of Grantham in the County of Lincoln, Woolcomber and Chapman.)

On Saturday the 18th Day of December next, between the Hours of Two and Seven in the Afternoon, at the House of Mr. John Nash, being the Sign of the Angel in Grantham aforesaid, all the Shop Goods of the said John Osbourne the Younger; as also the late Bankrupt’s Dwelling-House, seituate in Swinegate in Grantham aforesaid, subject to the Estate for Life of Anne the Wife of the said Bankrupt, in case she survive her said Husband.

Swinegate in Grantham. Photo: Grantham Civic Society

Particulars of the said Shop Goods and House may be had of Mr. Samuel Foster Attorney in Grantham aforesaid’.

In 1712 John Osbourne was apprenticed to Arthur Kirke a butcher in Grantham. John’s father John was a fellmonger, a dealer in hides or skins.