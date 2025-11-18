A new café in a town supermarket has caused a stir after replacing a former budget-friendly venue.

The new Costa Coffee, which officially opened in Grantham’s Asda supermarket on November 13, offers the chain’s signature Mocha Italia coffee, modern seating and a range of snacks.

However, many online have expressed disappointment over the closure of the former budget-friendly café, which was popular for affordable meals such as £1 soup and rolls and cheap pizza slices.

Costa café offers signature coffee, food and modern seating for shoppers. Photo: Supplied

The story has so far received more than 170 comments from local shoppers and readers, with many highlighting the impact on elderly residents and families who previously relied on the Asda café for low-cost treats.

“No more cheap pizza slice 🥲 and my mother-in-law and her husband liked the soup and a roll deal, I bet that’s gone too,” wrote Carly Louise Murtagh.

Lucy-Jane Gibson said: “That’s going to go down like a lead balloon with my little one; he loved going for a slice of cold pizza.”

Vivien Wright added: “Loved taking grandchildren, and the pizza was awesome… guess I won’t bother now!”

Maz Young said: “I visited the old Asda café a few times and wasn't too impressed with the food, but the OAP deal was a great perk that I think many will miss.”

High prices for coffee and snacks drew repeated criticism.

Grantham shoppers can now enjoy Costa Coffee at Asda. Photo: Supplied

Ian McMillan said: “I succumbed to Costa yesterday for the very first time: a bacon roll and a coffee, 10 flipping quid, and that's not the word I used. Now I'll never go to Costa again. That is extortion with a licence, ridiculous.”

Others questioned whether Grantham needed another Costa, with several pointing out the town already has multiple outlets.

Despite the criticism, a small number welcomed the new café. “I quite like Costa, so I’m a happy bunny,” wrote Christopher Church, while others suggested that shoppers could choose not to use the store if it did not meet their needs.

Asda and Costa aim to enhance in-store experience with new café. Photo: Supplied

Jonathan Saint said: “The way I see it – if you don’t want to use it, don’t go in; it’s very simple.”

Jones Gerry said: “So much negativity on these comments. Let's just be happy our little town is growing. I am happy for them, wish them all the success, and I will definitely bring my girls over for drinks and slices of cake.”