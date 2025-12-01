More than a thousand turned out for a magical Christmas extravaganza and lights switch-on on Sunday night.

Crowds enjoyed a day of festive celebrations as Grantham’s Christmas Market filled the town centre.

Market Place and Westgate had stalls offering handmade gifts, seasonal treats, and unique crafts, giving visitors the perfect chance for early Christmas shopping.

Wide Westgate hosted a traditional funfair with rides and carnival favourites, while families explored a magical Christmas Film Trail.

Trail sheets were picked up from the Outwood CIC stall or the Guildhall box office, and completing the trail earned children a festive treat.

Entertainment took centre stage throughout the day, with performances from Grantham School of Dancing, Elf Antics, Hattie Johnson, Lilly McPhilbin, Jodie State, Sam Bickmore, The Winter Princesses, Polka Dot Pantomimes, and the returning Pop-Up Choir led by Elaine Bishop.

The Grantham Pop-Up Choir perform festive songs for visitors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Princesses met visitors from 11am to 1pm before performing on stage at 2.30pm.

The Pop-Up Choir invited anyone to join in learning a festive song before performing live, creating a lively community atmosphere.

Grantham-born singer, director, and producer Hattie Johnson headlined the event, taking to the main stage at 4pm.

Some of the crowds on Sunday. Photo: Chris Lowndes

At 4.30pm the Elf Antics crews counted down before Santa pressed the red button to activate the lights.

Chairman of South Kesteven District Council, Coun Ian Selby said: “Events like today’s show Grantham at its very best - a town that comes together to celebrate, to support one another, and to share a little Christmas magic with everyone.

“As the Christmas lights sparkle across our town tonight, let them remind us of warmth, joy, and the spirit of giving that this season brings.

Elf Antics entertain families with fun activities at the Christmas Fayre. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“As always, let’s continue to support one another, shop locally, and celebrate everything that makes Grantham the place we’re proud to call home.”

Hundreds turned out for the Christmas Market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sally Cook, Lisa Thomas and Shirley Thomas from Great Gonerby Pre-School at the fayre. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sarah McQueen, Katie Askew and Rachel Bradley from SKDC at the event. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Molly Jackson, Wendy Short and Wendy Beck enjoy browsing the festive market. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lucy, 7, and Aurora, 4 Davey-Holness, soak up the Christmas fun. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Ellowyn Danbold, 4, joins in with the Grantham Pop-Up Choir. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Elves had a lot of fun during Sunday's festivities. Photo: RSM Photography

A magical fairy takes to the stage to entertain visitors as part of Polka Dot Pantomimes' performance. Photo: RSM Photography

Crowds in front of the lit-up Christmas Tree. Photo: RSM Photography

SKDC Chairman Coun Ian Selby welcomes guests to the event. Photo: RSM Photography

Snow White and Prince Charming from Polka Dot Pantomimes perform on stage. Photo: RSM Photography

Santa welcomes all to the Grantham Christmas Market lights switch on ceremony. Photo: RSM Photography

Hattie Johnson headlined the evening. Photo: RSM Photography

She delighted the crowd with her dynamic stage presence and acclaimed UK theatre productions, including her show Revisiting Amy.

Other attractions included Santa’s Grotto with free photos, the Elf Bubble and Balloon entertainers, festive face painting, the Snow Globe experience, crown-making workshops with the Winter Princesses, wood craft activities with Simon Kieffer from Outwood CIC, and a 360 Disco Booth and gaming bus at Grantham Guildhall.