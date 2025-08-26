A three-week resurfacing project is scheduled to begin in a town centre next month.

Grantham will see major road improvements to fully rebuild Watergate and High Street from Monday, September 15.

Lincolnshire County Council said the resurfacing aims to provide smoother journeys, reduce potholes, and improve safety.

Watergate, in Grantham, will see repairs as part of the works. Photo: Google/Streetview

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “These repairs will be happening in the very heart of Grantham, so there will inevitably be some disruption.

“But I want to assure everyone that we will be doing all we can to keep people moving – including carrying the works out overnight so that daytime travel isn’t affected.”

Night-time closures are planned from 7pm to 6am on weekdays, while a diversion route will run via North Street, Barrowby Road, the A52, and the B1174.

Coun Paul Martin (Con), county councillor for Grantham North, added: “When finished, these roadworks will give Watergate and High Street a new lease of life.

“People will see a major difference when driving on the rebuilt road – including smoother journeys and increased safety.”

Residents can check for updates on this and other roadworks at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks