Safer Streets project offers second self-defence session in Grantham

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 11:27, 19 February 2025

A second free self-defence class will take place this month as part of a safety programme.

The next 2025 session at EWF Martial Arts, Unit 3, Burnside Industrial Estate, Grantham, will take place on February 25 from 8-9.30pm.

Further sessions will take place at the same time on March 25.

The class takes place next week. Image: SKDC
Participants will learn to fend off attackers effectively.

The classes teach striking, blocking, grappling, and escape manoeuvres and are part of the government-funded Safer Streets project.

To book, email ewfmagrantham@gmail.com.

The £172,000 Safer Streets fund also financed upgraded CCTV, patrols, and radios linking CCTV, shops, pubs, and police.

