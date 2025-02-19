Safer Streets project offers second self-defence session in Grantham
A second free self-defence class will take place this month as part of a safety programme.
The next 2025 session at EWF Martial Arts, Unit 3, Burnside Industrial Estate, Grantham, will take place on February 25 from 8-9.30pm.
Further sessions will take place at the same time on March 25.
Participants will learn to fend off attackers effectively.
The classes teach striking, blocking, grappling, and escape manoeuvres and are part of the government-funded Safer Streets project.
To book, email ewfmagrantham@gmail.com.
The £172,000 Safer Streets fund also financed upgraded CCTV, patrols, and radios linking CCTV, shops, pubs, and police.