Government officers have examined efforts to regenerate a Lincolnshire town.

Officers from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) toured a series of South Kesteven District Council-led projects across Grantham, including new homes, the Market Place and a depot at Turnpike Close.

The visit was hosted by Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind), council leader, and deputy leader Coun Paul Stokes (Ind).

Coun Ashley Baxter (front centre), SKDC leader, and deputy leader Coun Paul Stokes (front right) with senior officers, Government representatives and Lindum Group at the site of the new depot at Turnpike Close, Grantham. Credit: SKDC

Nicola Mearns, MHCLG area lead for Greater Lincolnshire, said: “MHCLG has a responsibility to know about both the challenges and opportunities that areas are facing.

“We have been impressed by what we have seen. The visit means we will be able to shine a light on what is happening in Grantham.”

The new council homes at Swinegate have transformed 700sqm of disused land and part of the Watergate car park into 20 one- and two-bedroom flats.

The Georgian-style homes are inclusive, accessible, energy efficient and sustainable.

Work has also begun on 21 homes at Larch Close, ranging from flats to four-bedroom houses with parking and cycle storage.

Both schemes will provide housing for residents on the council’s housing register.

The council has also invested in the town centre through Future High Streets Funding.

The Market Place has become a multi-use space, hosting events such as Bike Night, Dinomania and an outdoor cinema.

Refurbished public toilets at Conduit Lane have reopened, while Station Approach has been enhanced to create a safer, more welcoming route into the town.

Coun Baxter said: “It is wonderful to see the difference that the council is making for its residents but great that the Government is taking an interest in our successes.

“Since forming the current administration we have taken a number of projects from being just pipe-dreams to concrete reality for the benefit of our residents.”

SKDC’s wider programme includes shopfront improvements, planters, benches, cycle parking, museum refurbishment and conservation upgrades.

The new Turnpike Close depot, built by Lindum Group, will house bin, street cleaning, parks and vehicle services.

Freddie Chambers, Lindum co-chairman, said: “This project will give council teams the modern, efficient base they need to deliver vital frontline services, and as a local business we’re pleased to contribute to Grantham’s regeneration.”