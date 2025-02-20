A shop owner is upset after several toys worth around £200 were stolen from her store.

While Kirsty Morrison, owner of Westgate Gallery Toys and Gifts in Grantham, was serving a partially sighted man on Monday (February 17), when another person in the shop stole eight Jellycat cuddly toys.

“I cried, it was horrible - it’s money straight out of my pocket,” said Kirsty.

Kirsty Morrison with some Jellycat toys.

She added: “I don’t have an allowance for shoplifting, like big stores.

“It’s just me and I am trying to run a business to make money for my kids.

“So when you steal, you are stealing from me and my children.”

Kirsty has experienced thefts before, but said it is “not a massive problem” for her.

She said: “It has happened two or three times before.”

As a result of the theft, Kirsty has now moved her remaining stock behind the till. The theft was a third of her Jellycat stock that was stolen.

She added: “I have never had cameras but I have added one now.

“I was also considering security tags, but it would mean I have to have another security thing at the front of the store, but I don’t have the money.

“I also don’t want my customers to think I don’t trust them.”

Since the theft, many residents have shown their support for the shop.

Kirsty said: “I have had a lot of support from people. People have also bought some more Jellycats.

“People have also been looking out for items on places like Vinted, eBay and Facebook Marketplace.”

Among the toys stolen were a smiley toast bag, a mouse with a basket, a rabbit lying down and a smiley egg on toast toy.

The Jellycat brand, which is London-based but is stocked in 77 countries, sells high-end “unmistakeable” cuddly toy characters, which retail from £25 to as much as £200.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed a theft of the toys with the value of around £195 had been stolen from the Westgate shop.

A police spokesperson said: “We always ask that any thefts are reported to us as soon as possible and include as much detail as is available.

“We know that theft of any value can affect owners and businesses greatly and we will work with our communities to do all we can to identify offenders.”

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information on the theft.