A sixth shop is due to close at a retail village.

Craft4Kids announced on its Facebook yesterday (Thursday, December 14) that it would be closing at Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard, near Grantham, on Saturday, December 23.

On social media, a spokesperson for the shop said: “We are closing our doors at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle for the last time on Saturday, December 23.

Craft4Kids will be shutting its store at the Engine Yard, in Belvoir Castle.

“We have a collection of ex-demo toys that are on a big reduction and our big Melissa and Doug play table is open to offers if anyone wants to buy it as seen!

“We still will be online at Crafts4Kids so please make sure you like and follow that page.

“We are upgrading our website in the new year to allow click and collect orders from our warehouse in Grantham.”

Receive the latest local news straight to your inbox: Sign up to The Briefing

The shop is one of several to close at the Engine Yard over the past year, with others including Cherizena, Cocoa Amore, Jorge Artisan Foods, B Jewellery and Idle Mole garden centre.

What do you think of the closure? Let us know in the comments below.