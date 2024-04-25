Commuters on trains to London may experience delays due to works on a defective track today.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said there were speed restrictions on the track between Newark Northgate and Retford.

Maps shared by the company show disruption possible between Grantham and Doncaster.

A map showing where the disruption may be on the line. | Image: LNER/Twitter

Trains to Lincoln don’t appear to be affected but passengers going there may need to be aware.

Updates will be posted to LNER’s website.

A statement from the company says: 'We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey today.

'If your journey has been delayed you may be entitled to some compensation.'