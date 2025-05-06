A traditional event returned to a town park on Sunday.

Grantham’s Wyndham Park Forum organised the May Day event which included a craft market with about 20 crafters, as well as children’s rides, including a bouncy slide, swing boats and chair o’planes roundabout ride. There was also a model tank display by Grantham Light Armoured Division.

Amelia Williams, nine, Joe Wright, Ethan Wormall and Abi Wainwright from the National Grief Advice Service. Photo: Chris Lowndes

In addition, the forum had a fundraising stall and some traditional outdoor games including skittles, giant jenga and hook a duck, which drew quite a bit of attention from children.

Grantham RiverCare added to the attractions by having trays of river water showing some of the smaller creatures which live in the river.

To complete the May Day traditions, dance groups Maids of Clifton – clog dancers, Lincoln and Micklebarrow Morris Men, and the Grantham U3A Scottish Dance group.

Demzil Ison with a model tank. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Park volunteers Jody Raggo, Laura Taylor, Sara Bartlett, Paula Czarnecki, Elizabeth Bowskill, Kayley Hodges, Gillie Wright and Jean Gladston. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There was also a May pole, borrowed from Denton Primary School, and Elizabeth Bowskill from the forum, said they “managed to encourage some members of the public to have a go”.

The Wyndham Park Café was open as usual and Café Franco served hot drinks and snacks.

“The only down side to this event was the weather – after the glorious sunshine and very warm temperatures for the time of year which we had experienced through April, Sunday was a great deal cooler, and an unexpected short sharp shower in the afternoon took us all by surprise,” said Elizabeth.

Eloise Corah, three, and brother Freddie, five, on the swings. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Nikki with daughter Phoebe Hughes, three. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“The Wyndham Park Forum would like to thank everyone who participated in the event, and all the public who turned up and spent time in the park – despite the weather.”

The Wyndham Park Forum has two more events organised this summer:

On Saturday, July 19, from 11am to 3pm, a Dragonfly Day will be held in Queen Elizabeth Park; meeting at the new ponds – to discover what is living in the ponds and learning about dragonflies (including some simple craft activities).

On Saturday, July 26, there will be a Picnic in the Park celebration to mark 20 years of the Wyndham Park Forum and 15 years since the Sensory Garden opened. More details to be announced.