A crash involving a road sign is causing traffic delays on a town road this afternoon (Tuesday).

A single vehicle struck a road sign along Sankt Augustin Way, outside Augustin Retail Park in Grantham.

Police officers are at the scene, and parts of the road have been blocked off while traffic is managed, as investigations and recovery take place.

Investigations and recovery ongoing after the collision. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic maps show slowing traffic, particularly towards the Dysart Road junction.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

Lincolnshire Police said the incident was reported to them at 12.18pm and that damage was caused to the lamppost.

Officers are at the scene while traffic is being managed. Photo: RSM Photography

They confirmed no injuries had been reported.