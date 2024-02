Motorists are being warned of a road closure on the A52 due to a collision.

AA Traffic is reporting slow traffic due to a “crash on A52 Barrowby Road both ways from Winchester Road to Mount Street”.

The issue was first reported at 9.23am.

The road was closed while police tackled the accident. | Image: RSM Photography

AA Traffic maps show heavy traffic in both directions

Police have been contacted for more information.