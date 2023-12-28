One person has been injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grantham.

A van and two cars were involved in a crash on the A1 southbound between Washdike Lane and Burton Coggles turnoff.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that one person was injured in the crash but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Traffic queues are being reported.

The cars have seen been recovered and the road is now clear, police also confirmed.

Traffic is still affected going towards Grantham.