Traffic lights near a town supermarket were out of order for over 15 hours.

Traffic lights at the junction of Barrowby Road and Broad Street, near Asda in Grantham, were reported to have a fault at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 28).

One witness said that there were “drivers not following the Highway Code at the crossing, with some racing straight in front of others to get across the junction and blocking the way for those trying to turn”.

Traffic lights at the junction of Broad Street and Barrowby Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire County Council repaired the fault at 10.30am today (Wednesday, May 29) and the signals are working as normal.

LCC did not say what caused the fault.

The Asda roundabout has seen a number of accidents in the last few years.

However, there were no reported incidents as a result of the traffic lights fault.