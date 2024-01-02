A vehicle crashed into a hedge earlier this morning (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police received reports that one vehicle had crashed into the hedge alongside the side of the southbound carriageway on the A1 at Colsterworth at 7.32am.

Officers assisted in keeping the scene safe and carried out initial enquiries into the collision.

Traffic queues are being reported.

The road from the A607 Harlaxton/Melton Mowbray turn off to the A151 at Colsterworth was closed for a short while.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and National Highways also attended the incident to deal with a fuel spill.

Police reported there were no injuries and the road is now open again.