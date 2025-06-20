Two teenagers have died following a crash in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police say the crash, involving a black Kia Niro and a blue Ford Fiesta, happened at 1.46am on Toll Bar Road near the junction with Green Lane, Marston.

An 18-year-old woman, who was driving the Kia, and an 18-year-old man, who was driving the Fiesta, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Green Lane remains shut after 1.46am collision near Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

The victims, male passengers aged 17 and 18, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were passengers in the Kia.

Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers expect to remain at the scene “for some time” and have asked people to avoid the area.

Police remain at the scene after a collision in the early hours of the morning. Photo: RSM Photography

Officers say they expect to be on the scene ‘for some time’. Photo: RSM Photography

They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles beforehand, or have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via 101 or email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 15 of June 20.