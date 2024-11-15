Train disruption between Peterborough and Grantham due to signal fault
Published: 15:08, 15 November 2024
| Updated: 16:58, 15 November 2024
There is a major disruption with the trains.
Trains running through Grantham are disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system in the Peterborough area this evening (Friday, November 15).
As a result, trains will be running at a reduced speed on all lines.
Delays are expected until the end of the day.
Passengers are advised to check their journeys before they travel.