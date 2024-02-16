Home   Grantham   News   Article

Train disruption following landslip between Peterborough and Grantham

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:45, 16 February 2024
 | Updated: 12:47, 16 February 2024

Trains are delayed following a landslip.

LNER trains are running at a reduced speed following a landslip between Peterborough and Grantham.

The disruption is expected to be until the end of the day.

Trains are delayed through Grantham.
Trains may be cancelled or delayed up to 20 minutes.

Customers can use their tickets on Great Northern and Thameslink services between London Kings Cross, Stevenage and Peterborough.

