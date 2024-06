Trains are running as normal following a trespasser on the railway.

Lines have reopened between Peterborough and Grantham after a trespasser on the Grantham railway caused disruption earlier this morning (Tuesday, June 4).

Lincolnshire Police drones captured the trespasser on the railway at around 7am.

Trains may be delayed up to 45 minutes. Picture:Charlotte Graham

