Commuters travelling through Grantham may face delays this morning (Friday) after a fire broke out beside the railway line.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) reported all lines between Peterborough and Grantham were blocked at 5.22am, warning that services could be delayed or cancelled.

By 8.35am, LNER confirmed the lines had reopened but advised passengers that trains might still run late or be altered while the service recovered.

Lines between Peterborough and Grantham were blocked this morning. Image: LNER

Travellers were urged to check journey updates before setting off.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Just before 5am this morning our teams worked alongside the fire service to deal with a lineside fire in the Essendine area.

“Services between Grantham and Peterborough were temporarily stopped while emergency services responded to the incident.

“All lines have now reopened and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesperson confirmed that two crews from Stamford responded to a high voltage cable fire on Station Road, Essendine, at 4.25amto support crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue.

Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one cobra, and two dry powder extinguishers were used in efforts to extinguish the fire.